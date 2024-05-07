Two Terrorists Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K’S Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with the security forces in J&K's Kulgam district.

Police said the two terrorists were hiding in the Redwani area of the district.

“The identity of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. Firing exchanges have stopped, but searches are still going on in the area,” police said.

Security forces had started a cordon and search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they opened fire triggering an encounter during which two terrorists were killed.

Kulgam encounter has come in the wake of the Poonch terror attack in which one air warrior was killed and four others injured.

The encounter in Kulgam comes at a time when the political parties are campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Kulgam is part of this Lok Sabha constituency where voting is scheduled on May 25.