Delhi Police Launches Whatsapp Channel For City Residents

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi May 7 (IANS) Delhi Police, on Tuesday, announced the launch of its WhatsApp channel for people to stay updated on safety alerts, community outreach initiatives, important news and instant updates from the force.

“We are proud to introduce this WhatsApp channel. We believe that this will enhance our engagement with the community and improve our ability to share important information in a timely and efficient manner,” said Suman Nalwa, the spokesperson of Delhi Police.

She said that the WhatsApp channel will provide a direct line of communication between the Police Department and public, allowing for real-time updates on incidents, advisories, and safety tips.

“People can subscribe to the official New Delhi Police WhatsApp channel by following the same on WhatsApp or by visiting the link: . By joining the channel, people will receive regular instant updates from Delhi Police,” she said.

“We believe that this new WhatsApp channel will further strengthen our partnership with the community. We encourage all people to take advantage of this valuable communication tool and stay informed and connected,” Nalwa added.