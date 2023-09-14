Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Thrilled To Be Back Home; Motivated And Focused For Portugal's Campaign

Manager Roberto Martinez has unsurprisingly included the 38-year-old Ronaldo in the Portugal squad for these upcoming games, and he explained that the decision to do so was a straightforward one.

Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to convey his full motivation to contribute to his team's success in the next two qualifying matches. In a translated message from Portuguese, he posted:

"It's a wonderful feeling to be back home! I'm fully motivated and completely focused on confronting these next two games as we pave our way to Euro 2024"

Ronaldo's performance for his club this season has been nothing short of exceptional. Not only did he score six goals in as many matches during Al-Nassr's triumphant Arab Club Champions Cup campaign, but he has also dazzled in the Saudi Pro League. In just four games, he has amassed an impressive total of six goals and four assists.

Furthermore, in a recent Saudi Pro League clash against Al Hazem, Ronaldo provided a couple of assists, marking the first time in his illustricareer that he has managed assists in four consecutive games.

