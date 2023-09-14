Envoy Lauds Qatar Ties As Mexico Celebrates Independence Day

Doha, Qatar: Strong bilateral ties between Qatar and Mexwere hailed during a diplomatic reception to mark the 213th anniversary of the Mexico's Independence Day, yesterday in Doha.

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri; Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), H E Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro; Acting Director of the Department of American Affairs at MoFA, Almuhannad Ali Al Hammadi and several others graced the occasion held at Abesq Doha Hotel and Residences.

Qatar and Mexhave embarked on significant developments in bilateral relations since 1975, and seek to further boost cooperation in areas that matter to both countries, said Ambassador H E Guillermo Ordorica.“Qatar and Mexico, the bonds between our nations are growing quickly, representing the good will of their peoples and governments for adding value to their exchanges in a variety of domains, while at the same time participating, as responsible global actors, committed to multilateralism, international law, and peace,” said Ambassador Ordorica.

“We are working for deepening cooperation in fields of strategic importance. At the same time, we are improving the already promising political dialogue and reinforcing our bonds through instruments designed for serving as the best platforms for our exchanges.

“We are proud of the course events are taking in our relation with Qatar. At the Embassy, we will continue working enthusiastically to create the better conditions for closer ties between our peoples and governments,” he added.

The ambassador also highlighted the important role of the vibrant Mexican community in Qatar in strengthening the bonds between the countries.“With its talent and creativity, the Mexican community contributes to the economic and social life of their country of residence,” he added.

On September 16, Mexicans around the globe will celebrate the anniversary of the country's independence from Spain.

The Mexican Independence Day ceremony in Doha also featured traditional 'El Grito' or 'El Grito de Dolores,'“the cry” that Father Miguel Hidalgo delivered to his parish on September 16, 1810 in the small town of Dolores, located in central Mexico. Ambassador Ordorica also gave the threefold shout of Viva Mex(Long live Mexico). Honouring the strong bilateral relations, the ambassador also chanted 'Viva Qatar'. The ceremony also honoured outstanding Mexicans in Qatar and folk dances added Mexican traditional fervour to the event.