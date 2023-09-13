Kyrgyzstan Seeks Means To Provide For Simplified Trade With Eu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 14. Kyrgyzstan
has requested an extension of its current staunder the
Generalized System of Preferences (GSP+), which makes trade
operations with the countries of the European Union (EU) more
simple without additional commitments, Trend reports.
This request was made during the 19th meeting of the Trade and
Investment Subcommittee between Kyrgyzstan and the EU. The meeting
covered variaspects of trade and economic cooperation,
including discussions on sanitary and phytosanitary measures and
the GSP+ scheme.
The EU's GSP+ program is designed to offer import duty
exemptions for specific products imported into the EU from
developing nations.
To qualify for GSP+, the country must adhere to several
international conventions related to human rights, environmental
protection, and responsible governance. The GSP+ stagrants
Kyrgyzstan complete relief from customs duties on over 6,000
different product categories in the EU, covering a wide array of
goods. Kyrgyzstan has enjoyed GSP+ stasince 2016.
In 2022, trade with the EU accounted for 5 percent of
Kyrgyzstan's overall trade volume, reaching $603 million. This
figure increased by 76 percent compared to 2021. There was a 60.6
percent surge in exports and a 78.6 percent increase in
imports.
