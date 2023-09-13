Swiss Book Prize Shortlist 'Remarkable Vintage'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The main prize is worth CHF30,000 francs and will be announced on November 19.
“The selected books impress with their linguistic precision and virtuosity, extraordinary settings and existential material,” jury spokesman Michael Luisier said in a statement on Wednesday.
Christian Haller is on the list of five nominees with "Sich lichtende Nebel", Demian Lienhard with "Mr. Goebbles Jazz Band", Sarah Elena Müller with "Bild ohne Mädchen", Adam Schwarz with "Glitsch" and Matthias Zschokke with "Der Graue". Peter".The five-member jury selected the five titles from 85 submitted works. The award is worth a total of CHF42,000. In addition to the main prize winner, the four other nominees each receive CHF3,000. The prize is awarded as part of the Buch Basel International Literature Festival.
