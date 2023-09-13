Swiss Book Prize Shortlist 'Remarkable Vintage'

“The selected books impress with their linguistic precision and virtuosity, extraordinary settings and existential material,” jury spokesman Michael Luisier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Christian Haller is on the list of five nominees with "Sich lichtende Nebel", Demian Lienhard with "Mr. Goebbles Jazz Band", Sarah Elena Müller with "Bild ohne Mädchen", Adam Schwarz with "Glitsch" and Matthias Zschokke with "Der Graue". Peter".