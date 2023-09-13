King Leaves For Us To Take Part In Unga Meetings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.13 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday departed for the United States.
King Abdullah is scheduled to deliver Jordan's address at the 78th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York next week.
His Majesty will also hold a series of meetings with participating heads of state and delegation.
The King will be accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on the visit.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabmembers.
MENAFN13092023000117011021ID1107061063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.