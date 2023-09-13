KROHNE DELIVERS END-TO-END SOLUTION FOR COMPLEX DRY GAS METERING SYSTEM

(MENAFN- KROHNE ) 17 August 2023 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates



KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce the successful handover of a complex dry gas metering solution for a leading national oil company in the Middle East. With an increasingly responsible approach to energy and resource efficiency, the meterology experts were able to deliver a system encompassing all hardware and software aspects that ultimately generates more revenue for the end user by significantly reducing previously wasted materials.

In close partnership with Abu Dhabi-based technology integrators Aber Ahmed Equipment Est. (ABEST), KROHNE were able to deliver on the key aspects of the brief holistically. The 102-year-old company’s discerning client base expects high-quality, reliable measurement solutions across industries and the Middle East team with decades of oil and gas expertise in the field were able to handle the complexities mandated.

• AGA9-compliant metering skids for billing of gas supply to a processing facility

• Development of analyzer house with chromatographs, analyzer management and flow computers

• Seamless project management from engineering, testing, commissioning and training support all from one source

“KROHNE’s reputation for customer service excellence and complex solution project management and delivery is our competitive advantage, built on top of the high quality reliability everyone expects of our product portfolio. Energy and resource efficiency is top of the agenda for our valued customers especially in the run up to COP28. We pride ourselves on providing consultancy towards a better overall product lifetime value for our customers, allowing them to invest sustainably today to benefit in the years to come from overall lower maintenance and downtime costs. This is how we deliver sustainable and measurable business value through partnership,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

“Working alongside world-leading technology solution partners like KROHNE is refreshing and gives our customer base confidence to request increasingly complex systems in order to be more responsible and also profitable. This is a long-term commitment from all parties, with the necessary service support on hand, offering peace of mind and value for money,” added Muthu Govindan, MD of Aber Ahmed Equipment Est.





