Us Congressman's Anti-Azerbaijan Feud Mars Congress's Global Image - Azerbaijani President's Assistant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Congressman
Robert Menendez's racist hatred of Azerbaijanis undermines the
global reputation of the Congress, Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the
Azerbaijani President and head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration, wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Instead of responding to seriallegations of corruption,
Congressman Menendez lies to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
by providing false information and fake photos. The man pictured in
the photo died of cancer. The Armenians themselves are ashamed to
use these outright lies after conclusive criminal and medical
evidence has been provided. This kind of lobbying, blatant lies,
and racist hatred against Azerbaijanis and others undermines the
image and global reputation of the U.S. Congress. What a shame!" -
Hajiyev wrote.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107059959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.