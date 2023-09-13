Azerbaijan Posts Number Of Former Idps Returning To Territories Liberated From Occupation

"Within the framework of the Big Return program more than 2,000 former internally displaced persons have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli and Terter," he said.

The guests were provided with detailed information on the refugee and internally displaced persons problem faced by Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's policy of occupation and deportation, measures taken to solve it, directions of the Committee's activities, realities that emerged after the liberation of territories from occupation and "Big Return" program.

It was noted that according to the principles of international law, the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the internally displaced persons to their homeland is an important task facing Azerbaijan. Extensive reconstruction works are being carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur, which were under occupation for almost 30 years and most of the settlements there were completely destroyed.

It was brought to the attention of the guests that the implementation of large-scale projects allows the former internally displaced persons to settle in their native lands, and that according to the results of the conducted surveys the absolute majority of them intend to return to their homeland and their relocation is carried out through the committee.