Azerbaijan Posts Number Of Former Idps Returning To Territories Liberated From Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Chairman of the
State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons
(IDPs) of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rzayev spoke at a meeting with a
Canadian delegation visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
"Within the framework of the Big Return program more than 2,000
former internally displaced persons have been resettled in restored
or newly created settlements in Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli and
Terter," he said.
The guests were provided with detailed information on the
refugee and internally displaced persons problem faced by
Azerbaijan as a result of Armenia's policy of occupation and
deportation, measures taken to solve it, directions of the
Committee's activities, realities that emerged after the liberation
of territories from occupation and "Big Return" program.
It was noted that according to the principles of international
law, the voluntary, safe and dignified return of the internally
displaced persons to their homeland is an important task facing
Azerbaijan. Extensive reconstruction works are being carried out in
Karabakh and East Zangezur, which were under occupation for almost
30 years and most of the settlements there were completely
destroyed.
It was brought to the attention of the guests that the
implementation of large-scale projects allows the former internally
displaced persons to settle in their native lands, and that
according to the results of the conducted surveys the absolute
majority of them intend to return to their homeland and their
relocation is carried out through the committee.
