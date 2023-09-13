Azerbaijan Prevents Marijuana Smuggling From Iran (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Smuggling of
drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the Azerbaijani
State Border Service told Trend .
On September 12 at 13:00 (GMT +4), joint operational and search
activities of the State Border Service and State Customs Committee
in the territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment of a border
post, located near Garaguvandikli village of Azerbaijan's Imishli
district resulted in prevention of the smuggling of marijuana (over
6 kg).
Operational and search activities in connection with this
incident are underway.
Previously, on September 9, the officers of the "Goytapa" border
post, located near Chakhirli village of the Imishli district,
prevented the smuggling of over 16 kilograms of marijuana from Iran
into Azerbaijan.
