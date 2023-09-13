Union Pipes Industry Implements Paylite Hrms For Hr Process Standardization

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Union Pipes Industry (UPI) caters to the needs of the and MENA regional markets for high-quality plastic pipes. The firm manufactures a range of rugged and durable pipes from Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP). For an expanding business like UPI, it becomes imperative to adopt a comprehensive and all-in-one HRMS to discharge their daily HR operations successfully.

Paylite's features are exclusively designed to cater to the demands of modern-day organizations. To streamline their functions, Union Pipes Industry adopted Paylite's modules for HR, Payroll, and Employee Self Service. Paylite's Core HR module will grant easy and quick access to key employee data. It will aid the organization in managing the employee database, employee educational and professional profiles, skill profiles, salary progression, asset tracking, etc. The Payroll module leverages a paperless solution to manage employee payroll in a few clicks. UPI can process salaries, and deductions, manage allowances, loan applications, and much more. The Self-service module reduces the reliance on HR management for mundane tasks, enabling employees to perform key HR tasks on their own.

According to the Head of Sales, Paylite,“Union Pipes Industry is a renowned pipes manufacturer in the known for its quality and excellence. Tying up with Citytech Software's flagship HRMS, Paylite, UPI can streamline and secure its HR operations and be productive anywhere. As a centralized HR system for accessing all important HR functions, it effectively reduces manual work and introduces a paperless HR solution that saves time and makes processes truly error-free. The adopted modules will reduce the burden on HR management and make the business efficient, productive, and more competitive. We look forward to having a fruitful association with Union Pipes Industry in the foreseeable future.”

In business since 1999, Union Pipes Industry manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of fittings including reducers, bends, tees, and connections to all other pipe materials. UPI pipes are approved by varifederal and local government departments, utilities and oil companies. The company boasts of an experienced team that is client-centric and future-forward. Paylite will serve as the perfect platform to support their expanding business and aid their future endeavours. Our modules are created for the modern world, are highly scalable, and support all growing businesses.

About Paylite HRMS

A one-stop HR Solutions suite, Paylite® HR Management Software is the most admired HR Software in the GCC countries. Many corporate majors like OSN, GroupM, Publicis Groupe, CNBC Arabia, aswaaq, Imkan Property, 2XL, KEF Holding, Al Qalib, Lagardere, BMB Group, ArcelorMittal, among others are using Paylite HR Management Software for maintaining and managing their daily HR tasks.

To know more visit: Edge Solutions FZ LLE

