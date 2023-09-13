Emergent Cold Latam To Acquire Facility In Rio De Janeiro

SÃO PAULO, Brazil–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the fastest-growing cold storage logistics operator in Latin America, announced today that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a facility located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within two months.









The facility is in Duque de Caxias, in the metropolitan area of Rio de Janeiro, an important distribution point for the entire region. It comprises almost 45,000 square meters across two warehouses, pa dedicated truck yard. Besides its ideal location, the site allows for future investment to add storage capacity and customer offerings. Further, this acquisition will expand Emergent Cold Latam's Brazil network into Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second largest city and an important part of the country's food supply chain.

“We look forward to closing this transaction and growing our network in Brasil,” said Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent Cold LatAm.“Rio de Janeiro is an important market for our customers, and we are pleased to acquire an asset that we believe to be the highest quality and in the best location in the region.”

44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor and Bronstein Zilberberg Chueiri & Potenza Advogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent Cold LatAm.

About Emergent Cold LatAm:

Emergent Cold Latin America ( ) is the largest refrigerated warehousing and logistics provider in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was founded in August 2021 to cover the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market and to meet the increasing demand from domestic and global customers.

The company continues building the highest-quality cold chain network to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions to their customers across the region. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 60 cold storage facilities located in 11 countries across Latin America, and there are new facilities under construction.

Contacts

Emergent Cold LatAm

Eduardo Correa – – +55 41 99638-2399



Communication Manager, LatAm