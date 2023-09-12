(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Social Issues book "What is Missing? " by John Nieman , currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Edith Wairimu for Readers' Favorite
John Nieman's thought-provoking collection of essays What is Missing? examines important values and traditions that were once the core of American society. In the 1970s, milk cartons were used to spread the word about missing children. Their images were included on the cartons but this ceased in the 1980s. Nieman uses the practice of including such images as a symbol of the values that are missing today which has led to the breakdown of family and society in America. He discusses the changes that have occurred in business, politics, family relationships, parenting, and society in general, and harmful trends that have arisen with the advent of technology. He notes that as American society evolves, useful values such as resilience, simplicity, and spontaneity are being lost.
Nieman injects humor into the essays which enlivens them. The work uses eye catching images that further emphasize the values it explores. I loved that the collection touches on every facet of society and will be helpful to people from different backgrounds. The tone is friendly and the counsel offered felt as if it was coming from a friend. The language employed is straightforward which makes the essays accessible. I appreciated that the messages conveyed are timely and that the book's scope was wide. Examining over fifty key values that could restore the fabric of American society, What is Missing? by John Nieman is an insightful collection of essays with themes that readers will find eye-opening and relevant."
