Ukraine Receives $2.3B From Partners To Restore, Protect Energy Infrastructure - Pm

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Tuesday, September 12, Ukrinform reports.

"Together, the government of Ukraine and allied states allocated $2.3 billion to restore and protect the energy sector. These are, in particular, funds from the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, the EBRD, the European Union, the United States, Japan, the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation, USAID and other partners," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the partners for the assistance provided. Shmyhal also added that seriand systematic work is underway to protect strategic energy facilities. In particular, the Cabof Ministers allocated an additional UAH 9.7 billion to protect the critical infrastructure of the fuel and energy sector.

"We are doing projects that no one in the world has done before. We do installation and repair work in weeks. Before, it would take months or even years. I thank our power engineers and builders for this extraordinary work," Shmyhal said.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a Ukrainian military intelligence agency (GUR) representative, said Russia might resume attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities in late September or early October.

From October 2022 to April 2023, Russia used more than 1,000 drones and missiles in 33 large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.