Zelensky, Netanyahu To Meet During Unga - Israel's Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will meet place in the coming days during the UN General Assembly session in New York.
This was reported by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky , Ukrinform reports.
"The Netanyahu-Zelensky meeting will take place in New York in the coming days. The leaders of the two countries will take part in the session of the UN General Assembly," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, the press secretary for the Ukrainian President of Ukraine, Serhii Nikiforov, said in a comment to the media Volodymyr Zelensky would personally attend the UN General Assembly in New York. Read also: Israel i Ambassador visits Dnipro for first time since beginning of wa
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on September 7 discussed the issue of ensuring the full functioning of visa-free travel for Ukrainians and ways to guarantee the safety of Hasidic pilgrims during their annual visit to Uman.
On September 20, the UN Security Council will host an open debate on Ukraine with the participation of heads of state and government.
