India Amb. Hails Krcs Role In Humanitarian, Relief Efforts Worldwide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) - India's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Adarsh Swaika praised Tuesday the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) role in the humanitarian and relief work worldwide, as well for its constant support for those affected by natural and manmade disasters.
During his meeting with KRCS Chairman of Board of Directors Dr. Hilal Al Sayer, Dr. Swaika said in press remarks that his visit to the KRCS aims to boost the relationship between the two sides and discuss the cooperation and coordination in the humanitarian field.
For his part, Dr. Al Sayer welcomed the visit of the Indian Ambassador to the KRCS headquarters to have a closer look on its activities and accomplishments.
He noted he looks forward to boost the partnership between the two sides to achieve the goals of the KRCS that aim to offer support for people affected globally by natural disasters, wars and disputes.
Dr. Al Sayer emphasized the KRCS keenness to take part in the humanitarian efforts through offering necessary support, such as medication and food. (end)
