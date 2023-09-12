Qatar, Italy Review Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Economy and Finance of the Italian Republic, H E Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is currently visiting the country within the delegation accompanying the Italian Prime Minister. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations in the joint investment and financial fields and prospects for enhancing and developing them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
