G20 Summit: Pm Modi, French President Macron Keen To Speed-Up Defence Manufacturing Plan

New Delhi, Sept 11 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for a quick finalisation of the Defence Industrial Roadmap that's under discussion, reported TOI.

Both the leaders met over lunch shortly after the G20 summit concluded in New Delhi under India's Presidency.







The defence roadmap facilitates design and manufacturing of advanced defence technologies and expand cooperation in not only India but also other Indo-Pacific countries.

The two countries look at each other as indispensable partners in the Indo-Pacific where France is a resident power.

According to a joint statement, PM Modi thanked Macron for France's continued support to India's G20 presidency, which had“advanced inclusiveness, unity and cohesion”.

French President Macron later expressed appreciation for India's efforts to reach a consenon the Ukraine war in the G20 and not allow the conflict to derail the foon addressing the concerns of the Global South. He said the G20 should not get stuck in political discussions.

The two leaders stressed that the India-France relationship is based on sovereignty and strategic autonomy, a commitment to international law and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, an abiding faith in multilateralism and "a mutual pursuit of a stable multi-polar world''.

Both leaders emphasized the need to expand their collaboration to address regional and global challenges.

They also discussed partnering in the Indo-Pacific region and Africa in infrastructure, connectivity, energy, biodiversity, sustainability and industrial projects.

“They underlined their role as providers of solutions for the Indo-Pacific through their cooperation in the framework of International Solar Alliance, launched by India and France, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” said the joint statement.

(KNN Bureau)