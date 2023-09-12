Manhunt continues searching for escaped prisoner in Pennsylvania

(MENAFN) In the US state of Pennsylvania, law enforcement officials are persistently pursuing their search for Danelo Cavalcante, who managed to escape from prison nearly two weeks ago. The escape occurred on August 31st, when Cavalcante, 34 years old, broke free from the Chester County Prison, located in Pocopson Township, approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the west of Philadelphia.



Despite their dedicated efforts, police have encountered considerable challenges in locating Cavalcante and apprehending him. Over the past two weeks, authorities have diligently followed up on numerous leads and reported sightings of the fugitive, yet these efforts have yielded no concrete results as of now.



A significant development in the ongoing manhunt occurred when it was discovered that Cavalcante had stolen a van. This stolen vehicle was recovered by law enforcement on a Sunday, located more than 32 kilometers (20 miles) away from the prison. This discovery has further intensified the search, as authorities work to piece together the fugitive's movements and potential escape route.



As the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante continues, local law enforcement agencies remain determined to locate and apprehend the escaped prisoner. The community and authorities alike are on high alert, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and cooperation in ensuring the safe capture of the escaped individual.

