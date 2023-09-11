Detainee Fatima Amarneh Was Abused And Tortured When Israeli Police Arrested Her - Prisoners Commission



The detainee Fatima Amarneh, 41, from Jenin in the northern West Bank, was subjected to the worst kinds of abuse and torture when she was arrested by Israeli police in occupied Jerusalem, today said the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission.

It said that after visiting her at Damon prison in northern Israel, Amarneh told the Commission's attorney Hanan Khatib that when was arrested at nine in the evening on September 4, as she was coming out from Al-AMosque, one of the occupation forces kicked her, claiming she tried to stab him. Then other policemen attacked her and severely beat her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she found herself shackled inside a police jeep.

Amarneh was then transferred to the Jaffa Gate police station, al-Qishleh, where she was interrogated, tortured and beaten. She was also terrorized and violated, while policewomen strip-searched many times.

“They put me in the prisoner's transport and they stepped hard on me. Sometimes the would go fast and then stop suddenly. They transferred me from one place to another to put pressure on me and to infuriate me. Policewomen tightened my handcuffs to hurt me while they pushed me, kicked me, and beat me. They ripped my outer garment and then they transferred me to Ramleh prison where I slept without eating anything. They then put me in solitary confinement in a dreary and coarse cell with a bed and a thin leather mattress, no pillows, and a dirty and stinky blanket.

The toilet had a hole in the floor and smelled very bad. After that, I was transferred to Damon prison,” Amarneh told her lawyer.

Attorney Khatib said the bruises on the prisoner's body from the severe beaten that she received at the time of her arrest were visible and parts of her clothes had blood stains on them.