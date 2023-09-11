Over 3,000 Hasidim Already In Uman For Rosh Hashanah

That's according to Ihor Taburets , head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Adminstration, who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

As of today, a special mode of entry/exit, as well as movement around the city, has been activated. In particular, nine checkpoints operate in town. Control procedures are the same as last year. Law enforcers are on duty and on alert, patrolling Uman. Despite the caveats both at the level of diplomatic services and the administration, we already have more than 3,000 pilgrims here," Ihor Taburets wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, the sale of alcoholic beverages and alcohol-based substances, as well as the sale and use of pyrotechnics, pneumatic weapons, and toys imitating weapons are prohibited in the pilgrimage district by order of the city council.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which is celebrated for two days in a row in the autumn.



Rabbi Nachman's Tomb in Uman has become a pilgrimage site for Hasidic Jews from all over the world. Every Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah) Hasidic pilgrims flock to Uman to visit the grave site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Prior to the war, 20,000 to 40,000 Hasidic Jews visited Uman for this purpose every year.