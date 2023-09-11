Kuwait Deputy Fm Receives Several Ambassadors, Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday ambassador of United Kingdom and North of Ireland to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, ambassador of Australia MeliKelly andCharge d'Affairs Jim Holtsnider.
Matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting. (end)
