Kuwait's Namaa Launches Housing Project In Marib

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) EDEN, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait NAMAA Charity started on Monday building a 50-unit housing project for the displaced in the Yemeni governorate of Marib, as part of (Kuwait By Your Side) campaign.
Namaa Director of the Relief Department Khaled Al-Shamri said the housing project includes, in addition to the 50 units, a health clinic, a school with all its facilities, a mosque, an artesian well, and a public garden.
He added that the project aims to shelter 50 displaced Yemeni families, improve and stabilize their living conditions, and provide education for their children.
NAMAA has also launched its first medical and surgical camp in the area last week where 500 patients were treated for several conditions, pointed Al-Shamri.
On his part, Deputy Director of the Executive Unit for Displaced Persons in Marib, Ali Abu Rakb expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards Kuwait for providing humanitarian aid for Yemen in all different crisis, affirming the deep brotherly feelings shared between the two countries. (end)
