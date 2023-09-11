Leading Erp Systems Comparison Event Returns To Dublin

Meet the Lumenia team at the ERP HEADtoHEAD event.

Lumenia Consulting is delighted to announce the return of the ERP HEADtoHEADTM event to Dublin, taking place on 24-25 October in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Linda Davey

Lumenia Consulting

+353 91 746 940



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Meet the leading ERP solution providers at the Lumenia ERP HEADtoHEAD event.