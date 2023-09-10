Romania Mfa Expresses Protest To Russia Over Fall Of Drone Debris On Its Territory

Ukrinform reports this with reference to TASS.

It is noted that State Secretary for Strategic Affairs of Romania's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Iulian Fota, conveyed the protest of the Romanian side over the violation of Romania's airspace following the discovery of fragments of a drone similar to those used by Russian forces on the territory of the country near the border with Ukraine.

The State Secretary demanded that the Russian side "stop attacks against the Ukrainian population and infrastructure, including those that threaten the security of Romanian citizens in the region in any way."

As reported, the Ukrainian authorities stated that they have evidence that Shahed drones fell on the territory of Romania during Russia's massive air strike against Ukraine on the night of September 3-4.

On September 6, Romania reported that pieces apparently of a drone had been found on its territory.

On September 9, the Ministry of Defense of Romania announced the discovery of new fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military.

President KlIohannis said that this indicates a breach of Romania's airspace. He informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the discovered fragments of the second UAV.