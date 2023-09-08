(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

TORONTO, Canada – The government of Taiwan continues to hold a series of events on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, September 5 -September 19-26, promoting 'human rights and the principle of peaceful settlement of international disputes as codified in the United Nations Charter.'

Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu wrote in an op-ed, published on CNG , ahead of the opening of the UNGA 78. Minister Wu“called on the UN to uphold its principle of leaving no one behind by allowing Taiwan to participate in the UN system, rather than excluding it from discussions on issues requiring global cooperation. A good first step would be to allow Taiwanese individuals and journalists to attend or cover relevant meetings, as well as ensure Taiwan's meaningful participation in meetings and mechanisms regarding the SDGs.”

Taiwan's participation in the UN system after more than 50 years of exclusion is most appropriate.

China's deliberate misinterpretation of the UNGA Resolution 2758,” adopted in 1971 to resolve the issue of China's representation in the UN, does not mention Taiwan and does not state that,“Taiwan is a part of the People's Republic of China,” nor does it give Beijing the right to represent the people of Taiwan,” Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang, reiterated on August 29.“Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and only Taiwan's democratically elected government can represent its 23 million people in the UN,” he added.

The importance of security in the Taiwan Strait and how to curb the unreasonable provocations of authoritarian nations is paramount.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released another short film on September 5 to showcase Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding international shared values and interests and to call for broader support of its participation in the meetings, mechanisms and activities of the UNGA 78 titled“Global Peace with Taiwan”.

Themilitary is by all accounts involved in the proposed port in the Batanes islands, less than 200 km (125 miles) from Taiwan; a move that would boost American access to strategically located islands facing Taiwan, reports Reuters .“ The Philippines has in the past year almost doubled the number of its military bases thatforces can access, ostensibly for humanitarian assistance , and also has thousands oftroops in the country at any given time, rotating in and out for joint training exercises. China has said thesemoves were “stoking the fire” of regional tensions.”

Taiwan's determination to join the UN is a global ambition that promotes peace and security, free trade, and democracy. The achievements and responsibilities of over 23 million, in the global community cannot be denied.

Taiwan continues to demonstrate to the international community its global advantage in trade, healthcare, biomedical industry development Taiwan's sophisticated semiconductor industry , and economic expansion.

“In early June of this year, Taiwan and thesigned an agreement constituting the first phase of the“US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade ,” said Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami (TECO), Director-General Charles Chi-Yu Chou.

“This agreement bolsters the foundation of the US-Taiwan economic relationship, while simultaneously providing a robust counterbalance to China's economic coercion within the region.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) continues to deliver on its obligation to advance trade ties with key partners such as the US, EU and democracies in Central and Eastern Europe.

This is made more definite, conceptualizing the organisational strength of a winning team .

With the commencement of the UNGA78, Taiwan has asked its diplomatic allies to speak up for the nation during the general debate and asked their ambassadors to the UN to send a joint letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the inclusion of Taiwan.

UNGA78 and activities that showcase Taiwan's aspiration to join the UN is a realistic expectation of global significance.