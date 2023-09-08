Gate Of Heaven Cemetery To Unveil Magnificent Art And Host Open House September 16 & 17

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the challenges of the past year, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is empowering families with knowledge and confidence to protect their loved ones' legacies.

To assist families in avoiding the stress of last-minute burial decisions, several open house events are scheduled throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties.

Attend the next Open House weekend Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. Experience the magnificent NEW Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection featuring marble crypts, glass cremation niches, a new, beautiful, two-story mosaic of the Resurrected Christ.

Restored Stations of the Cross: The 14 life-like statues of the Stations of the Cross were handcrafted from wood made in Tyrol, Austria, almost 200 years ago. The sculptures were saved from St. Peter's Church (formerly Queen of Angels), built in Newark, NJ, around 1860, and restored to their original glory.

New Chapel Mosaic: A new, custom-made two-story mosaic of JeChrist bursting out of the tomb in brilliant, bright colors will be easily visible when families visit the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection at the Gate of Heaven in East Hanover, N.J. Families can speak and meet with our Memorial Planning Advisors during the open house on September 16 & 17 about pre-planning options, including 0 percent financing.

Joinfor the Open House weekend on September 16 and 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. Attendees can benefit from the lowest grand opening prices and an exclusive 0% Interest for 48 Months offer during the event.

Discover the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection's expansion, boasting elegant marble crypts, cremation niches, and breathtaking sacred art pieces, including a unique two-story mosaic of Christ ascending from the tomb by Mellini Art and Glass Mosaics of Florence, Italy.

The mausoleum also features a life-size statue of Saint Padre Pio at the entrance, and 14 meticulously restored life-like statues of the stations of the cross inside the mausoleum from St. Peter's Church in Newark.

For insights on burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning, visit our website: , or engage with our dedicated Memorial Planning Advisors on-site.

For Catholics, the cremated remains of loved ones deserve a sacred resting space. Entrusting the cremains to a chapel mausoleum or cemetery offers a meaningful place for remembrance and prayer. Learn more about our offerings by attending any open house or visit .

Seeking a green burial alternative? Explore eco-friendly memorial options at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ, and immerse in the beauty of its Natural Burial Section. Discover more at .

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark: Committed to supporting families in their times of loss and beyond. Reach out to our Memorial Planning Advisors at [email protected] or explore . También hablamos español: .

