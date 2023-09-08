Somalia Army Seizes Control Of Ceel Lahelay Area In Galguduud Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Somalia announced Friday that its national army had seized complete control of Ceel Lahelay area in Galguduud region.
The state's national news agency (SONNA) reported on behalf of operation leader, General Adam that the armed forces will continue to comb through large areas to reinforce security and stability in the area. (end)
