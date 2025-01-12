Fatal Mistake? Lawyer Hires Goons To Kill Girlfriend's Family, Hitmen 'Mistakenly' Kill Taxi Driver
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Uttar Pradesh Police revealed that the murder of a taxi driver in Lucknow on December 30 was a case of mistaken identity. Allegedly lawyer named Aaftab Ahmed hired a gang of hitmen to kill a woman's family, but they mistakenly killed the taxi driver.
Three people, including Ahmed, have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Ahmed hired the gang to eliminate the woman's family, but the hitmen instead killed taxi driver Mohammad Rizwan in the Madehganj area.
