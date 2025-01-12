Tiktok Has Now Planned To Start A Restaurant Chain

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Call it life imitating art, or something close to that. What started off as recipe videos inspiring hordes of social users to experiment in their own kitchens has now translated into a brand new restaurant chain.





According to Business Insider, sharing TikTok is planning to open a number of ghost kitchens across the United States in the coming months under the name TikTok Kitchens.

The virtual restaurant chain will serve TikTok's greatest food hits, which means you'll now be able to try these craveable concoctions without setting foot in a kitchen-they'll instead be made by professional cooks.

TikTok has harnessed the popularity of viral food videos and turned them into a delivery-only restaurant business. But the platform said the proceeds from sales will go toward supporting the creators of their #FoodTok content (although it's unclear exactly how it will be used.)

For now, we know that the platform plans to open 300 ghost kitchen locations by March and as many as 1,000 locations by the end of 2022.

