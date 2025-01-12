Taliban Denial Of Habibi's Detention Stalls American Prisoner Talks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) President Joe Biden recently spoke with the families of three American citizens detained by the in Afghanistan. These individuals-Ryan Corbett, George Golzman, and Mahmood Habibi-remain in uncertain circumstances.

The U.S. is negotiating with the Taliban to secure their release. However, the discussions are complicated, with the Taliban demanding the release of Mohammed Rahim, a former aide to Osama held at Guantanamo Bay, in exchange for the Americans.

Ryan Corbett and Mahmood Habibi were detained in separate incidents in August 2022, a year after Kabul fell to the Taliban. George Golzman, a tourist, was arrested later that year during his visit to Afghanistan. The Taliban deny holding Habibi, further complicating the situation.

In a Sunday call, Biden assured Habibi's family that his administration would not exchange Rahim unless Habibi was freed. Ahmed Habibi, Mahmood's brother, expressed gratitude for Biden's firm stance and commitment to securing his brother's release.

Ryan Corbett's family lawyer, Ryan Feehi, appreciated Biden's outreach but urged swift action on the negotiations. Feehi emphasized the importance of accepting an imperfect deal to save American lives.

If an agreement isn't reached by January 20, the matter will pass to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, who has opposed prisoner exchanges. This transition could hinder progress toward a resolution.

The situation highlights the complex challenges of negotiating with the Taliban while upholding national security priorities. As the clock ticks, the Biden administration faces pressure to resolve the matter before leaving office.

The detained Americans' families continue to hope for a breakthrough, but the path ahead is fraught with political and diplomatic hurdles. The urgency of this case underscores the delicate balance between diplomacy and safeguarding national security interests.

