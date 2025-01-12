70 Children Killed In Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Palestinian Civil Defense has announced that 70 children have been killed as a result of Israel's five-day on the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, January 12, Anadolu Agency reported that the Israeli military targeted various parts of Gaza during these strikes.

These attacks come amidst ongoing negotiations in Qatar aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

Reports indicate that women and children have been the primary of these clashes so far.

Meanwhile, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, stated that the lack of resources and the harsh winter season have contributed to the rising death toll in Gaza.

Since the start of the conflict in October 2023, more than 46,000 people have been killed, the majority of whom are women and children.

The devastating toll of these strikes highlights the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. International efforts must focus on protecting civilians and ending hostilities to prevent further loss of life.

As negotiations for a ceasefire continue, the international community must intensify efforts to provide humanitarian aid and support to those affected in Gaza, especially women and children, who remain the most vulnerable.

