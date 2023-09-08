Name Of Azerbaijani-Uzbek Investment Fund May Be Changed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The name of the
Azerbaijani-Uzbek investment fund may be changed, Trend reports.
During today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament)
Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties,
amendments to the "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan
and the Government of the Uzbekistan Republic on the establishment
of Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Fund" dated February 24, 2023 were
discussed.
According to the amendment, the words "Azerbaijan-Uzbek
Investment Fund" in the title of the agreement may be changed to
"Azerbaijan-Uzbek Investment Company (Fund)".
The agreement was signed in Azerbaijan's Shusha on July 18,
2023.
