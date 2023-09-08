(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Samarkand is hosting an international forum on global food safety
On 7-8 September this year, another international event, the International Conference on Food Safety, is being held in Samarkand.
The event, which is organised by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan, brings together participants from more than 30 countries. It explores international experience in ensuring food safety.
The conference is organised in the form of 8 sessional sessions discussing land resources, digitalisation of the agricultural sector, innovation and agro-logistics. In the framework of international experience, the opportunities for the Central Asian region's access to the sea are analysed.
As a result of bilateral discussions, proposals and recommendations, it is planned to adopt the Samarkand Declaration.
Another important item of the event is an in-depth analysis of the staof implementation of measures to achieve sustainable Zero Hunger goals, which include specific targets for agricultural development.
Also, in cooperation with the international consultative group on agricultural research, a round table for representatives of science and education is organised at the international forum, and issues of creating joint projects aimed at implementing research work in agriculture are being worked out. The round table is attended by 200 researchers from Uzbekistan, as well as more than 150 representatives of foreign scientific circles from more than 20 countries.
The exhibition, dedicated to Uzbekistan's agricultural and food industry achievements, participants and guests of the event have the opportunity to get acquainted with seed production, horticulture, animal husbandry, the full cycle of food production (cluster and co-operation, processing, agro-logistics), greenhouses and scientific research.
In addition, the participants will be able to become acquainted with unique technologies of cultivation of agricultural products of Uzbekistan by regions and taste delicacies grown in our country.
The conference will be followed by an investment forum dedicated to the presentation of projects oriented towards the prospects of Uzbekistan.
