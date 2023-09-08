Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023: Uniting Global Energy Leaders For Sustainable Growth In Angola's Oil & Gas Sector

Returning to Luanda for its fourth edition under the auspices of the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; AIDAC; and the African Energy Chamber, the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2023 conference and exhibition ( )

will unite regional energy leaders, national and international oil company executives, and global financiers and players for two days of networking and engagement.

AOG 2023 is the premier platform to address the most pressing matters in the country's energy market as it strives to curb production decline; expand and promote exploration and new discoveries; ensure the participation of its population in its central economic engine; and address the narrative of a just energy transition. Angola has developed a well-established oil and gas sector with a wealth of industry experience.

As such, AOG 2023 represents a unique opportunity for stakeholders from every part of the energy value chain to interact, network, and encourage business developments. This year's conference will showcase market insights and allow delegates to capitalize on new trade and investment opportunities across the Angolan and regional energy value chain. Furthermore, the conference and exhibition will serve as an enabling environment for businesses by bringing together the region's top government leaders and business executives for two days of dealmaking and networking.

Angola possesses vast untapped oil and gas reserves, making it an extremely attractive business destination while offering significant potential for substantial returns on investment. As the country strives to capitalize on its immense natural resources and achieve fuel-independency through large-scale investments and mutually beneficial deals, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in projects that drive an effective and equitable business environment. Being held in partnership with Angola's Government, AOG 2023 will facilitate cooperation and collaboration among varisectors within Angola's energy industry including within the oil and gas, renewables, mining, trade, industry, and construction sectors, tensuring that delegates receive access to key opportunities and potential partnerships.

Angola has worked tirelessly to create a stable and conducive political environment for foreign investments. As such, international and regional attendees will have the opportunity to engage in the country's energy sector through favorable policies and transparent governance practices. The attendance of government officials and representatives from the public sector will provide an unmatched platform for investors to participate in Angola's burgeoning energy industry while driving the energy transition in the region. In line with the conference's theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development' Angola's energy landscape represents the ideal place for investment and partnerships in sustainable energy expansion and industry innovation. As the country undergoes its transition towards cleaner energy sources, opportunities have arisen within the application of new technologies, with a young and capable workforce and new trade opportunities in the renewable energy space.

Additionally, plans by Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas to strengthen the country's oil and gas refining capacity to meet domestic energy demand while reducing energy imports and maximizing the monetization of energy resources for regional and global markets have resulted in new projects being placed in development as the country seeks to capitalize on its lucrative position as one of the premier oil exploration hotspots in Africa. Boasting unmitigated support from the country's Government, AOG 2023 will integrate the dialogue between the oil and gas sectors at a regional level while providing an effective platform to ensure the Angolan energy sector is inclusive and designed to benefit the Angolan people.

Furthermore, the AOG exhibition platform will provide an opportunity for industry players to showcase new technologies and innovation within the country while exhibiting their successes in Angola and the region's energy space. Along with panels, keynote presentations, and networking workshops, AOG 2023 will encourage attendees to take part in examining the latest products, services, activities, trends, and opportunities present within Angola's oil and gas industry.

The Angola Oil & Gas conference – which is organized by Energy Capital & Power -

returns to Luanda for its fourth edition from September 13-14 this year under the theme, 'Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development'. Building on the success of previeditions, the conference aligns with national efforts to initiate new investment, forge long-term partnerships, and bolster project progress while solidifying the country's position as a regional hub. For more information about AOG 2023, visit .

