Russia Defies Sanctions With Homemade Sukhoi Superjet

Designed by Yakovlev and manufactured by UAC at its Komsomolsk-na-Amure factory, the new Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ-100) is a narrow-body regional aircraft with a range of 4,578 kilometers (2,472 nautical miles) that can carry 87 to 108 passengers depending on seat configurations.

It aims to compete with Brazil's narrow-body, short to medium-range Embraer E190 on global markets.

During the test flight, which lasted 54 minutes, the SSJ-100 climbed to a maximum elevation of 3,000 meters and reached a speed of 343 kilometers per hour, according to local reports. Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the stable operation of all systems and the controllability and stability of the aircraft in flight were all confirmed.

The original SSJ-100, constructed largely with foreign parts and components, first flew in 2008. About 40 imported systems and components have been replaced with Russia-made alternatives in the new version.

The indigenously-made parts include the fuselage, avionics, flight control system and auxiliary power unit as well as power supply, air conditioning and fire protection equipment in the plane's cabin.

SaM-146 engines built in a joint venture between Safran Aircraft Engines of France and the Saturn subsidiary of Russia's United Engine Corporation (UEC) were used to speed up the test program, but they will be replaced with fully domestic-made PD-8 engines produced by UEC-Saturn“in the near future,” according to Russian media reports. Manufactured in both France and Russia, SaM-146 engines powered the SSJ-100 from the start.