Umerov Outlines Five Priorities Of Work At Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's newly appointed minister of defense, Rustem Umerov, has outlined five priorities of work at the Ministry of Defense.
That's according to his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
"Five priorities at the Ministry: Military centricity. Military is the highest value. Formation of the subjectivity of the ministry. Strengthening and expanding the international coalition: new coalitions, new allies, expansion of geography. Zero tolerance for corruption and digitalization. Development of the Ukrainian military industry. Our plan is victory! We must do everything to bring it closer as soon as possible," the report said.
He thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust and said that "it is the greatest honor to become the Minister of Defense of Ukraine at the most historic time for our country."
MENAFN08092023000193011044ID1107031584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.