Umerov Outlines Five Priorities Of Work At Ministry Of Defense

That's according to his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"Five priorities at the Ministry: Military centricity. Military is the highest value. Formation of the subjectivity of the ministry. Strengthening and expanding the international coalition: new coalitions, new allies, expansion of geography. Zero tolerance for corruption and digitalization. Development of the Ukrainian military industry. Our plan is victory! We must do everything to bring it closer as soon as possible," the report said.

He thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the trust and said that "it is the greatest honor to become the Minister of Defense of Ukraine at the most historic time for our country."