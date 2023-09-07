Rj Flight Rj263 Makes Unplanned Landing To Aid Ailing Passenger

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 9 (Petra) - Royal Jordanian Airlines said Thursday that Flight RJ263, en route from Amman to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, was redirected for an unscheduled landing at London's Heathrow Airport.
This decisive action was taken to prioritize the wellbeing of an American traveler of Arab descent onboard.
In a statement, the airline elaborated that the decision for the unscheduled landing arose after the flight crew reported to the captain that a passenger was exhibiting symptoms consistent with angina pectoris.
Recognizing the urgency, the individual was promptly transported to the nearest medical facility upon landing for immediate treatment and further medical evaluation.
After a delay of one hour and fifteen minutes at Heathrow, the flight resumed its journey to Chicago.
Royal Jordanian emphasized its unwavering commitment to passenger health and safety, highlighting that such emergency decisions are taken irrespective of the associated financial implications.
MENAFN07092023000117011021ID1107030646
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.