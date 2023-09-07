Jumbo Electronics Introduces Jbl Tour Pro2

Doha, Qatar: Taking portability style and quality to a different level, JBL brings the Tour Pro 2 true wireless earbud to Qatar through video home and electronic service the authorised distributor of authentic JBL products in Qatar.

First of its kind Zany & Slick case-with-a-screen form factor, the JBL Tour Pro 2's True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology tunes out distractions, so you enjoy your favorite audio-or even the sound of silence-all powered by legendary JBL Pro Sound and immerse yourself in superb, spatial audio on the go.

The unique smart charging case allows you to direct access to all key earbuds features without using the smartphone App. All App features are accessible via the smart case even from non-smartphone devices, such as laptops, PCs, TVs etc.

Control key JBL Headphones App features without using your phone, simply touching the charging case screen 1.45-inch display, for a truly seamless experience. Immerse yourself in spatial audio for up to 40 hours on a single charge thanks to the innovative Bluetooth-enabled smart charging case.

You can control the earbuds' settings, manage calls and playback, control your audio setting and battery level, and set your alarm without taking out your phone, through the screen of the charging case.

Enjoy the soundtrack of your life no matter where you are. True Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology automatically uses 4 noise sensing mics to adjust to your surroundings in real-time, minimising distractions when you need to foand optimising the JBL Tour Pro 2's performance for a superior audio experience- all while you adjust Active noise Cancelling (ANC) mode control with the JBL Headphones

app.

The 6-mic crystal call algorithm of the JBL Tour Pro 2 earbuds allows you to have better conversations even in loud or windy environments or to get help from your preferred voice assistant. And with Voice Aware, you can choose how much of your own voice to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into your earbuds.

The unique Smart Ambient Technology allows you to stay in touch with the world around you while enjoying your favorite music.

The legendary JBL pro sound and spatial sound lets you Immerse yourself in JBL Spatial Sound and feel like being in a theatre, at a concert or in the studio with your favorite artist.

With Bluetooth 5.3, the device has a more stable and secure connection, so that you can enjoy wireless connection at its best.

The personal sound amplification and hands-free voice control makes the Tour pro 2 virtually future proof.

The device proudly boasts Fast Pair enabled by Google and Microsoft swift pair that helps you quickly discover Bluetooth accessories near your device, then connect with a single tap. With Microsoft Swift pair you can seamlessly pair your Bluetooth devices with your Windows 10 PC.

What's more, the JBL Headphones app Personalize the soundtrack of your life. Just download the free JBL Headphones app to customize EQ, switch on Adaptive Noise Cancelling, adjust your ambient sound control settings, check your best fit, or find your earbuds.

“JBL keeps amazingwith its new and innovative products. Many of its true wireless models are already run-away success in Qatar market. We in VHE believe that this one will be a true game changer. Make sure you don't fall prey to duplicate products and buy peace of mind by shopping for authentic JBL products at your nearest Jumbo Electronics store” said CV Rappai, Director and CEO of Video Home & Electronics Centre LLC.

JBL true wireless earbuds will be available soon across all Jumbo retail outlets, Jumbo suoqand in all leading hypermarkets across Qatar. This authentic JBL product comes with a standard JBL warranty covered by video home's top class and extensive and best of its class after sales service network.