World Tourism Organization To Assist Uzbekistan In Improving Its Investment Environment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 7. The 25th
session of the INWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organization)
General Assembly will be held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand from
October16 to 20, 2023, Trend reports.
The Investment Forum organized within the framework of UNWTO is
expected to attract attention to many important business agreements
on the presentation of territories and projects with high
investment potential in all regions of Uzbekistan.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has also been elected as a member of the
UNWTO Affiliate Members Committee for the period from 2023 through
2027. This committee, comprising over 500 private organizations and
tourism associations worldwide, presents broad opportunities for
the development of this sector in Uzbekistan.
