In Morning, Avdiivka Came Under Massive Russian Artillery Fire Twice

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional State Administration on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Donetsk direction, the Russians launched an air strike on Krasnohorivka, fired artillery at Paraskoviivka and Yelyzavetivka of the Mariinka community. Sporadic shelling of Solovyovo in the Ocheretyne community and the outskirts of the Kurakhivka community was recorded. Avdiivka came under massive artillery fire twice in the morning," the statement said.

It is noted that in the Volnovakha direction, the Vuhledar community came under hostile fire: one person died in Novoukrainka, three houses were damaged in Bohoyavlenka.

In the Horlivka direction, seven private houses and one industrial building were damaged in the Chasiv Yar community. In Toretsk community, five houses were damaged: four in Toretsk and one in Druzhba village.

In the Lysychansk direction, one person was killed and three were wounded in Siversk. A house in Torske of the Lyman community was damaged.

The RMA also reminded that the day before, Russians struck at Kostyantynivka, hitting a crowded market. Fifteen civilians were killed and 22 injured. Two multi-storey buildings, a pharmacy and a bank were damaged, and eight retail outlets were destroyed.

As reported, the Russian army killed 17 residents of the Donetsk region over the past day, September 6, and injured 28 more people.