Binance Introduces Smart Contract For Xirtam Rug Pull Victims

According to an announcement made on September 6, Xirtam rug pull victims can obtain their funds by connecting their wallets to Etherscan, passing a verification check, and calling the claim function via the contract address.

To be eligible for recovery, users must have submitted their applications by August 2, 2018. The previexchange stated,“We have received multiple reports of XIRTAM incidents and are fully aware of the severity of the issue. They added:

Xirtam, based in Arbitrum, raised approximately 1,909 ETH, or $3.2 million, in April through a series of funding rounds. These consisted of two direct ICOs and two community sales through the Fjord Foundry liquidity bootstrapping pools and the SushiSwap liquidity pools .

AlienFi, an Arbitrum-based decentralized exchange (DEX), canceled a scheduled Xirtam token initial airdrop offering (IAO) after uncovering an undisclosed Xirtam seed sale well below the negotiated price.

The IAO was canceled five minutes before its designated start time. Immediately after raising capital, project proprietors orchestrated a rug pull that drained all assets from the Xirtam smart contract .

All of the funds, however, were deposited directly onto Binance, prompting the exchange to suspend the stolen assets on May 4.

Before the funds were deposited on Binance, neither a mixer nor a bridging service were used to launder them.