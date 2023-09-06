G20 Summit: Jawaharlal Nehru University To Have Only One Gate Open From September 7 To 11

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "G20 summit2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration issued a notice on September 6 stating that in view of government-imposed restrictions and security concerns during the G20 summit, only the North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Camwill remain open, ANI reported.Also read: G20 Summit 2023 Highlights: India is 'right country' at 'right time' to hold G20 presidency, says UK PM Rishi SunakThe JNU notice undersigned by Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav read, \"In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and overall security concerns, only North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Camremains open from 09:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2023. Other gates will remain closed during this period.\"
India is preparing to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, and world leaders have begun arriving in the city to attend the event. The summit will take place at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.Delhi government issued a gazette notification on September 5 outlining traffic restrictions across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit.
Also read: Ahead of G20 Summit, Delhi's Rajghat Memorial Complex transformed. See photosAs per the notification, varivehicle types, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses, will not be allowed to operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from midnight on September 7 until 11:59 PM on September 10.Goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, and others with valid 'No Entry Permissions' will be permitted to enter Delhi.Entire area of New Delhi District will be designated as \"Controlled Zone-I\" from 5 AM on September 8 until 11:59 PM on September 10. The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a \"Regulated Zone\" during the same period.All types of commercial vehicles, including buses already present in Delhi, will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.(With inputs from ANI)
