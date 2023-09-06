Odebrecht Bribes Diverted To Martinelli Mistresses

Audios appear where the former president Ricardo Martinelli conspired with his private secretary to benefit his four lovers when he was president, and others that show at least $691,000 in transfers to them from a company controlled by Odebrecht the Brazilian construction company reports La Prensa.

In addition to paying millionaire bribes to politicians and officials, bringing banks to their knees, and opening hundreds of companies to move dark money, the Brazilian giant Odebrecht financed the luxuries of the lovers of the former president

He contributed at least $691,000 for jewelry, works of art, and transfer payments for four women who are mentioned in the tax hearing as "close friends" of the former president between 2009 and 2014. In Drousys, the complex system where Odebrecht kept the pseudonyms of those who received bribes, they appear with a curinickname: Periquitas.

There were four of them Linda Gesto, Periquita 1; Úrsula Banz, Periquita 2; María Sol Rivera, Parakeet 3; and, the last but apparently the most benefited, was Periquita 4: Aurora Muradas. What they received is documented in Panabrecht, the first interactive database of the Odebrecht case in Panama, built by La Prensa.

Now, the recordings of an alleged conversation in which former Martinelli and his former private secretary, Adolfo "Chichí" de Obarrio, would have intervened, reveal unknown details in the plot of the ex-president's lovers.

The digital outlet FPanama shared an alleged conversation on Monday, September 4: Martinelli and Obarrio apparently devise and coordinate a plan to create fictiticontracts, for the benefit of the "lovers" and textract millions of dollars from the contracts that the Brazilian construction company signed with the Panamanian state.

