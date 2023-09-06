Software Components Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Desaware, Infragistics, Dbi Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Software Components Market1
A new research study on Global Software Components Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Software Components products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, and growth influencing factors of Software Components market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging player's ecosystem. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are DBI Technologies Inc (Canada), Progress Telerik (Netherlands), COZYROC (Canada), Syncfusion (India), Infragistics (United States), GrapeCity (Japan), Flexmonster (Israel), Rogue Wave Software (United States), Desaware (Canada), DreamFactory Software (United States).
The global Software Components market may touch new levels of USD 118.24 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.2% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 60.41 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.
Definition:
The software components market refers to a segment of the software industry that involves the development, distribution, sale, and utilization of individual software modules, building blocks, or pieces of code that serve specific functions and can be integrated into larger software applications or systems. These software components are designed to be reusable, interchangeable, and interoperable, making them valuable for developers and organizations looking to streamline the software development process and improve efficiency. Software components provide specific functionality or features that can be integrated into software applications. Examples include authentication modules, data processing libraries, UI (User Interface) widgets, and more.
Market Trends:
.Open source software components and libraries continue to gain popularity, enabling developers to leverage community-driven innovation and cost-effective solutions.
.The adoption of microservices architecture has driven demand for modular and lightweight software components, facilitating scalability and agility in application development.
.The rise of containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes, combined with DevOps practices, has led to increased demand for container-friendly software components.
Market Drivers:
.Growing complexity in software development projects encourages the use of software components to streamline development and reduce coding efforts.
.Organizations seek cost-effective solutions, and software components enable them to avoid reinventing the wheel and save on development costs.
.Agile and iterative development methodologies rely on modular components to adapt quickly to changing requirements and customer feedback.
Market Opportunities:
.The market presents opportunities for organizations to accelerate software development by leveraging pre-built components, reducing time-to-market for new products and features.
.Components that facilitate cross-platform development, enabling applications to run on varioperating systems and devices, offer significant opportunities.
.As IoT and edge computing adoption grows, there is an opportunity for specialized components tailored to these technologies.
Target Audience:
.New Entrants/Investors
.Analysts and Strategic Business Planners
.Venture and Capitalist
.Government Research Organizations
.Private Research Organization
.Government Bodies
.End-Users
.Others
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Global Software Components Market Breakdown by Type (Libraries, Frameworks, Modules, APIs, Databases) by Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, Web Based) by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) by Category (System Software, Application Software, Utility Software, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
