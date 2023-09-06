Alaraby 2 Tv Announces Programmes For 2023 Fall Season

Doha, Qatar: Alaraby 2 TV Channel yesterday announced its programming network for the 2023 fall season listing 12 programmes, serials and films. The announcement was made in a ceremony held at the headquarters of Alaraby TV Network in Lusail.

CEO of Al Araby 2 TV, Elias Khoury, reviewed in detail the new programming network, which includes programmes of the new season that have proven successful, in addition to new programmes, and a group of selected films, serials and documentaries.

Khoury began the meeting by stressing that Al Araby 2 TV seeks to create a different model based on upscale entertainment content that addresses the Arab family as a whole.

“We wanted it to be an additional advanced step in the channel's journey towards establishing a new line in the Arab world of upscale and purposeful cultural entertainment content that addresses the minds and hearts of the Arab family together, armed with the latest technologies and optics, and keen to provide programmes of the highest quality to deliver this unique content to the public,” he said.

Khoury added:“We worked on a digital strategy that keeps pace with the programmes shown on the screen, and creates a bridge between what is presented on the screen and all digital platforms, by creating exclusive segments of our programmes that are shown exclusively on the platforms. We also worked on a number of short programmes that will be broadcast exclusively on digital platforms to enhance communication and interaction with our ever-growing viewers.”

During the ceremony, the distinctive updates on the programmes that proved successful in their previseasons were reviewed, as the star Marwan Khoury will welcome in the fifth season of the“Tarab” programme bright stars of Arab world, including Hani Shaker, Saber Al Rubai, Balqis Fathi, Muhammad Assaf, Joseph Attia, and other artistes.

In addition to the star Elissa, who will finally be able to meet the public's demand by being present with her success companion, the star Marwan Khoury, who wrote and composed the most beautiful songs for her during her career.

In the presence of the great artist Rashid Gholam, the new season of the Tarab programme“Maqamat” was reviewed, which continues to shed light on the colours of Tarab music and introduce the public to the Arab musical heritage and the icons of this heritage.

In its fourth season, the programme will receive a number of distinguished artists, including Algerian singer Manal Gharbi, Lebanese Omaima Khalil, Moroccan Saeed Belqadi, Kuwaiti Sultan Al Muftah and other artists who will be announced soon.

After the great success of the first season, the“Mishwar Sitti” programme continues to celebrate the Palestinian singing heritage, as the artist Dalal Abu Amna shares her journey with a group of women in research and documentation of heritage of Palestinian singing.

The“Sayadi Al Sayaditi” programme returns with the distinguished journalist Arif Hijawi in a new season, which includes a new segment,“Singles' Kitchen,” through which the audience discovers a hidden side of the personality of the most famPalestinian journalist, writer, and linguist.

The two daily programmes,“Difaf” and“Sabah Al Nour,” continue to monitor everything that concerns the Arab family in cultural and social aspects, while the“Sehatak” programme continues the path of increasing awareness and education in the health sector.

New seasons will be shown of the programmes“Laha Al Kalima,” which highlights the biographies of prominent Arab women, the“Nakhat Baladi” programme, which in each episode introduces a dish that has a traditional flavour and is historically linked to an Arab city, and the“Wast Baladi” programme, which travels through the distinct neighbourhoods narrating their stories, history and founders.

Within the new Al Araby 2 channel for this season, it was revealed that two series will be shown every week, and the channel has previously shown series from several Arab countries: Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria and Yemen.

A feature film and a documentary will be screened each week. As part of the updates two new weekly programmes were announced -“Mutalaat” and“Musawer Al Share”.

The new programming network for Al Araby 2 channel will be launched on September 10, and will continue until the month of Ramadan, which will witness a special programming network that is currently being prepared.