Us Urges Dialogue To Resolve Kirkuk Dispute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Department of State said Tuesday the United States is closely monitoring the recent tensions in Kirkuk governorate, north Iraq.
Speaking to reporters, Vedant Patel, the Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said, "We condemn the violence that took place and express our condolences to the families of those killed."
"Thecalls on all parties to resolve any disputes through dialog and through the activation of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution," he added.
Patel was commenting on the Saturday protests in Kirkuk where one person was killed and six others injured, promoting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shayaa al-Sudani to impose a curfew. (end)
