Crude Oil Forecast: Sees Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The landscape of crude oil markets presented a picture of relatively constrained liquidity, largely attributed to an ongoing stretch in market conditions. Within this framework, the market sentiment leans towards profit-taking, compounded by the influences surrounding Labor Day, which introduce a veil of uncertainty. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Considering the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market, a marginal decline followed an initial upward gap on Monday. The backdrop of Labor Day in the United States undeniably wields substantial influence on market dynamics. It is crucial to acknowledge the overbought staof the market. For traders already positioned on the long side of this market, the prevailing scenario necessitates a contemplation of profit-taking or, at the very least, a reduction in position size.Even in the event of a continued upward trajectory, the significant distance covered within a short timeframe necessitates a market correction. A breakthrough above the $87 level, however, holds the potential to drive the market to even loftier heights. Within this complex framework, the anticipation is that the market will ultimately trend upwards, with intermittent pullbacks serving as opportunities to capture value.The Brent crude markets have also encountered their share of challenges, as participants grapple with the enigma of future developments. Here too, the rationale for a pullback stands strong, inviting value-seekers to re-enter the scene, drawn by the allure of acquiring "cheap oil." Notably, the looming presence of OPEC's production cuts casts a shadow over the market, exerting upward pressure on prices. Additionally, the involvement of the United States in procuring oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve adds an extra layer of upward impetus.Be Vigilant and Strategic
In the current context, the notion of shorting this market seems unappealing. It's worth highlighting that the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has transcended the 200-day EMA , initiating the much-discussed "death cross," a phenomenon that garners substantial attention from a long-term perspective. Furthermore, the emergence of a bullish flag pattern, marked by a clear breach above, is an aspect worthy of consideration. In essence, the crude oil market's recent dynamics are characterized by a lack of robust liquidity and an overarching sense of stretched conditions. The impefor profit-taking is magnified by the presence of Labor Day, introducing an element of uncertainty. Within the WTI Crude Oil market, a temporary decline follows an initial upward gap, with the weight of Labor Day's impact and overbought conditions. Investors positioned long are compelled to contemplate profit realization or adjusting positions. Despite potential further gains, the swift advance prompts the anticipation of a market pullback before any substantial rise. Similarly, the Brent market navigates challenges, beckoning value-seekers to re-enter amid the pullback, amplified by the impacts of OPEC's production cuts and thereplenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Shorting the market is discouraged, especially considering the "death cross" formed by the 50-day EMA surpassing the 200-day EMA, as well as the bullish flag breakout. The complexity of these markets warrants vigilance and strategic navigation.Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.
MENAFN05092023000131011023ID1107011052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.