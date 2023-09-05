Christophe Van De Weyer Joins Telesign As New Ceo

As CEO, Van de Weyer will lead Telesign in its next stage of growth as a leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions. In June 2022, ProxiGroup , Telesign's parent company, announced the acquisition of Route Mobile. Upon close of the deal, Van de Weyer will lead Digital Identity (DI) activities across the group. Both companies are strong, highly complementary global assets that are central to ProxiGroup's international growth strategy.

“I'm honored to be appointed CEO and to be part of an organization that contributes positively to building a safer digital world,” said Van de Weyer.“Telesign's commitment to ContinuTrustTM aligns with the challenges our customers face in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Tremendopportunity lies ahead and I'm excited to join this fantastic team to help lead Telesign into the future.”

“On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank Joe for his important contribution to our international business success,” said Guillaume Boutin, CEO of the ProxiGroup.“Under his leadership, Telesign has followed an impressive trajectory of fast growth and delivered excellent operational and financial performances. Looking forward, I have full confidence in Christophe to guide Telesign through its next growth phase and help ProxiGroup become one of the worldwide leaders in digital communications and digital identity.”

Van de Weyer is a seasoned transformation leader with an extensive background working with telcos and technology companies across the globe. He joined ProxiGroup in 2020, where he held senior leadership positions, serving as managing director of its ICT Subsidiaries across Belgium, Luxembourg, and The Netherlands, as well as chief operating officer of the ProxiEnterprise Business Unit. Prior to ProxiGroup, Van de Weyer dedicated nearly two decades of his career to Bain & Company. During his tenure, he served as a partner for nine years, in addition to holding varileadership roles within the global management firm's Teland Tech practice.

Van de Weyer completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business and earned a master's in commercial engineering from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven.

About Telesign

Telesign provides ContinuTrustTM to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at and followon X, formerly known as Twitter at @Telesign.

Media Contacts

Lauren Ward, Senior Manager of PR

Telesign



1 310-227-9801